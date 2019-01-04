Ambassador James Jeffrey, the current special representative for Syria Engagement, will take the additional role of special envoy for the US-led coalition against Daesh effective Friday, the State Department said.

"With this additional responsibility, Ambassador Jeffrey will lead and coordinate US Department of State relations with the Global Coalition to defeat ISIS (Daesh) and Department efforts to implement President Trump’s announcement of a responsible US troop withdrawal from Syria," said Robert Palladino in a statement.

The US withdrawal comes on the eve of a possible Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria against the PKK/YPG terrorist group.