North Korea's top diplomat in Italy has gone "into hiding", a Seoul lawmaker told reporters after a closed-door meeting with South Korean intelligence officials on Thursday.

"Acting ambassador Jo Song-gil's term was ending in late November last year and he escaped the diplomatic compound in early November" with his wife, Kim Min-ki told reporters.

"They left the diplomatic mission and vanished," Kim said.

The spy agency briefing to lawmakers came after South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo daily reported that Jo had sought asylum in an unidentified Western country with his family.

But Italy's foreign ministry said it's unaware of reports about the diplomat seeking asylum, Reuters news agency, citing a diplomatic source said.

Another source told AFP news agency that Italy has not given asylum to the diplomat.

"We have no knowledge" of such a request, the source told AFP, adding that the ministry had simply received a request for the "replacement" of the diplomat.

Diplomat reportedly sought asylum

"He sought asylum early last month," the JoongAng quoted a diplomatic source in Seoul as saying.

Italian authorities were "agonising" over what to do, the official was cited as saying, but added that they were "protecting him in a safe place".