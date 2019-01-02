WORLD
Russia allows consular access to detained US citizen - RIA
Russia's FSB security service said a day earlier it had detained the American, who it said was "carrying out an act of espionage."
Paul Whelan, a US citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family on January 1, 2019. / Reuters
January 2, 2019

Russia has allowed consular access to detained US citizen Paul Whelan, who is suspected of espionage, RIA news agency cited a foreign ministry spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

Russia's FSB state security service detained Whelan on Friday and opened a criminal case against him.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was expecting to quickly get consular access to Whelan to learn more about the charges.

"If the detention is not appropriate we will demand his immediate return," Pompeo told reporters while on a visit to Brazil, where he was attending the inauguration of that country's new government.

Whelan, 48, a former Marine is now employed as director of global security at US-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner.

His family said he was visiting Moscow to attend a wedding and denied he was a spy.

Pompeo said in Brasilia, "We have made clear to the Russians our expectation that we will learn more about the charges and come to understand what it is he has been accused of."

SOURCE:AFP
