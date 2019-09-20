My first reaction to the recent attacks that wiped out approximately half of Saudi Aramco’s oil production capabilities is that if this is what ‘stability’ in the Middle East is supposed to look like, I’d hate to see what chaos looks like.

For ‘stability’ has been the great lie sold to the world to counter the 'Arab Spring' and those great movements of liberty that forced their way into history at the beginning of this decade.

But it’s these great movements, diverse in composition but all of whom were ultimately unified in their desire for democracy and the fundamental liberties that make life worth living, which have been completely forgotten.

Instead, under the guise of ‘regional security’ and ‘stability’, we have a bunch of state forces now vying for hegemony over the region at the risk of war.

The reality was always that ‘security’ and ‘stability’, which are code words for the maintenance of regional order at the expense of democracy and human rights, was always a fairy tale.

That the world could sit by and look the other way as Russia and Iran brutally and genocidally dismantled the popular Syrian revolution on behalf of the Assad dynasty was always an absurdity. As is the idea that the world could sit by and look the other way as Saudi and the UAE wage an unfathomably cruel war in Yemen following its revolution.

The dominant narrative regarding the Middle East and North Africa demands that one takes a side between Saudi and Iran, while it’s clear to anyone who supported the 'Arab Spring' that neither of these forces are victims of any kind – nor, indeed, are they heroes.

Indeed, while the extent of Iranian involvement in the attacks on Saudi Aramco is not entirely clear, the sophistication and precision of the strikes, which involved both drones and cruise missiles, would point to some level of involvement by Tehran.

Evidence notwithstanding the Trump administration will lay the blame at Iran's feet.

Iran’s stance is that if the US, supported by its major regional ally Saudi, can sanction its domestic oil production, Saudi’s oil production ought to be halted too.

Yemen is no longer the country that rose up to demand democracy but rather a pawn in the great game between the US-Saudi-UAE alliance and Iran, condemning it to perpetual war.

If Iran has any involvement with the Houthis in Yemen, it was only granted such an opportunity due to the will of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to ensure that meaningful democracy never emerged in that country following the revolution against Ali Abdullah Saleh.

And, in turn, Iran has only become so emboldened to be able to strike at the heart of Saudi Arabia thanks to its major role in the war waged against Syrians who rose up in huge numbers against the dynastic tyrant Assad.

This isn’t a story about Iran versus Saudi – it’s a story about two different blocs of triumphant counterrevolutionaries vying for power at the expense of the popular revolutions that erupted across the Arab world.