Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will address international peace and security issues at the UN General Assembly on the first day of talks on 21 September.

The 74th session of the General Assembly will be held in the US on September 21-25.

Erdogan also announced Ambassador Volkan Bozkir's nomination for the 75th UN General Assembly presidency till September 2021.

“All of our preparations have been completed along the border. We are together with the US in NATO and we have continued our strategic partnership for many years,” Erdogan said about the establishment of a safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

“But in a place where the United States is not invited, we cannot afford to ignore the support it has given to terrorist organisations. In other words, their support for terrorist organisations such as YPG / PKK is obvious,” he added.