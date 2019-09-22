The UN envoy for Yemen says the Houthi rebels' initiative to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia "could send a powerful message of the will to end the war" in Yemen.

Martin Griffiths' comments Saturday came hours after the Houthi announcement, and a week after the rebels claimed a strike that crippled a key oil facility in Saudi Arabia.

Griffiths called for "taking advantage of this opportunity and moving forward with all necessary steps to reduce violence, military escalation and unhelpful rhetoric."

Halt in attacks

On Friday, Houthi rebels announced that they planned to halt all attacks on Saudi Arabia as part of a peace initiative to end their country's devastating conflict.

Mehdi al Mashat, head of the Houthis' supreme political council, announced in a speech marking the 2014 rebel seizure of the capital Sanaa "the halt of all attacks against the territory of Saudi Arabia".

He added that he hoped "the gesture would be answered by a stronger gesture" from the Saudis, according to the rebels' Al-Masirah television channel.

The announcement comes after a wave of drone strikes last weekend on Saudi oil installations knocked out half of the kingdom's production and sent shock waves through energy markets.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Riyadh's ally Washington has placed the blame on Iran, which backs the Yemeni insurgents.