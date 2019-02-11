WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 100 dead after drinking bootleg alcohol in India
At least four people have been arrested in connection with the deaths, a police official says.
More than 100 dead after drinking bootleg alcohol in India
Unlicensed liquor is widely consumed across India, with deaths frequently reported. / AFP Archive
February 11, 2019

More than 100 people died in two Indian states after drinking bootleg alcohol, police and media said on Monday, in the worst such case in years.

Many of those who died in Haridwar in Uttarkhand state and two districts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh complained of stomach pains and respiratory problems, relatives and officials said.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the deaths, Haridwar senior superintendent of police Janmaijai Prabhakar told Reuters.

“Total casualties in Haridwar remain at 36 and right now around 18 people are undergoing treatment,” he said.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh could not be reached for latest casualty figures on Monday, but at least 69 people have died in the state, according to newspapers Indian Express and Times of India.

Recommended

Deaths from illegally-produced alcohol, known locally as "hooch" or "country liquor", are a regular occurrence in India, where many cannot afford branded spirits.

But the current death toll is believed to be the deadliest outbreak since a similar case killed 172 in West Bengal in 2011.

"He complained of severe stomach ache, so I took him to get an injection," the wife of one victim, Hira Lal, told Reuters partner ANI. "He was better then and slept after coming back home. (But) the pain resumed, so we took him to the hospital again and they admitted him."

The district magistrate of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar Pandey, said last week that doctors had concluded many victims died "due to liver infection and problems in their respiratory system".

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500