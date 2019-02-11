More than 100 people died in two Indian states after drinking bootleg alcohol, police and media said on Monday, in the worst such case in years.

Many of those who died in Haridwar in Uttarkhand state and two districts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh complained of stomach pains and respiratory problems, relatives and officials said.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the deaths, Haridwar senior superintendent of police Janmaijai Prabhakar told Reuters.

“Total casualties in Haridwar remain at 36 and right now around 18 people are undergoing treatment,” he said.

Officials in Uttar Pradesh could not be reached for latest casualty figures on Monday, but at least 69 people have died in the state, according to newspapers Indian Express and Times of India.