The same goes for climate change, a war between humanity and its oldest, most merciless foe – the natural world itself.

We can only win against the weather by working together, and a new proposal and mindset in American politics is emerging over the environment, especially among young people. It doesn’t focus only on the already worthwhile goals of toxic waste cleanup or animal conservation. Rather, it’s a question of the end of every life on Earth.

As one of the world’s largest sources of carbon pollution driving climate change and imperiling civilisation, the United States has a big role to play in this war for humanity’s survival.

Even though the country’s president, Donald Trump, calls climate change a hoax, there was some reason last week to hope Americans might start playing ball again, with the introduction of the “Green New Deal,” a sweeping set of proposals that aim to eliminate carbon output in the United States by 2030.

The “GND” will also implement a wide range of social programs designed to combat inequality. It’s not expected to pass now, especially under Trump and a divided Congress, but the introduction of the idea will have important consequences for the 2020 election, and how political leaders talk about climate change in the future.

Following the play-by-play of American politics can be mind numbing.

Who cares who’s lying anymore? Who can decipher these outrages? American politics might as well be baseball, that peculiar Yankee pastime that’s like cricket but also not. Or American football, which is like regular football but with throwing instead of kicking. Nevertheless, once in a while the inscrutable theatre of Capitol Hill has big consequences for the rest of the world. Indeed, if you are reading this article while breathing air on the planet Earth, this aspect of American politics matters to you.

The “Green New Deal” legislation was sponsored by firebrand freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – a Democrat representing millions of people in parts of The Bronx and Queens boroughs of New York City – and Senator Ed Markey, a far less firebrand Democrat from Massachusetts.

According to transparency organisation OpenSecrets.org, 62 other representatives and nine senators co-sponsored the bill.

Even in cynical Washington-speak, the number of prominent sponsors means those lawmakers think confronting climate change with big public spending is a winning idea with voters.

Some Democratic party presidential hopefuls signed on to the idea, too. She also had support from other members of the Justice Democratic caucus, the faction of the Democratic party that moved towards Bernie Sanders’ ideas of getting money out of politics, somehow, and tackling income inequality.