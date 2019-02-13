Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Tel Aviv's forces had carried out another strike in Syria, a day after the Syrian regime forces said an Israeli drone fired missiles near a demolished hospital and an army observation post.

"We are operating every day, including yesterday, against Iran. All the time. Against Iran and against its attempt to entrench itself in the area," Netanyahu told reporters before flying to Poland for a Mideast conference.

Israel is trying to counter the influence carved out in Syria by Iran, which has supported Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in the war that erupted following widespread protests in 2011.