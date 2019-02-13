TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Security presence thwarts attack on media house in Istanbul - report
A PKK member confesses to prosecutors that a suicide attack on Turkuvaz Medya's building in Istanbul was not carried out as police and guards deployed there would make the plan less successful, Daily Sabah reports.
Security presence thwarts attack on media house in Istanbul - report
Turkish security personnel in Istanbul. April 1, 2015. / AFP Archive
February 13, 2019

A plan to carry out a suicide attack on a media house in Istanbul was not carried out due to the presence of a police patrol car outside the building, a Daily Sabah report cited a captured member of the PKK terror group.

The confession of Ihsan Koceroglu came as part of a testimony seeking a reduced sentence and the PKK member, along with seven others, will face an indictment on terror charges, the report added. 

Koceroglu told prosecutors he was scouting the Turkuvaz Medya building, which houses the Daily Sabah offices, in Istanbul's Besiktas district,  when he noticed the presence of security personnel.

The police patrol car and two security guards prompted him and his seniors to cancel the plans since carrying out the attack would've been difficult and would not have yielded the desired number of casualties, the PKK member said.

Recommended

Prosecutors believe that Koceroglu had received instructions from the same "cell" that was behind the double bombing of the Besiktas stadium in December 2016. The twin blasts targeting security personnel at a football match killed at least 44 people.

The attack on the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul's Besiktas was claimed by PKK's TAK affiliate.

TAK is the urban offshoot of the PKK, a group which has been waging a terror campaign against Turkey since 1984, claiming more than 40,000 lives. 

The PKK and its offshoots are listed as terrorist organisations by the European Union, the United States, and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal