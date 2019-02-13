Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in her Manila office on Wednesday in what rights advocates called an act of "persecution".

Her detention on a charge of "cyber libel" is a dramatic escalation in the legal pressure bearing down on Ressa and her website Rappler, which was already facing tax evasion charges that could shut it down.

"She's been arrested and she's been read her rights," Rappler co-founder Beth Frondoso said. "Fingers crossed – we'll try to post bail tonight."

Ressa, who was named a Time Magazine "Person of the Year" in 2018 for her journalistic work, left the Rappler offices with agents from the National Bureau of Investigation and surrounded by cameras.

A fighter

A journalist for more than 30 years, Ressa is no stranger to threats.

As CNN's former bureau chief in Manila and Jakarta, Ressa specialised in terrorism where she tracked the links between global networks like Al Qaeda and militants in Southeast Asia.

"I've been shot at. I almost got thrown out of a country. I've been imprisoned for a night," she said in an interview in December.

However Ressa, who holds both American and Filipino citizenship, returned to the Philippines as news chief of the largest television network ABS-CBN for six years.

In 2012, she launched her own startup, Rappler, in social media-obsessed Philippines.

Ressa was also received the 2018 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Critical of Duterte's crackdowns