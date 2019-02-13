Here’s the crux of Saudi’s problem with a diplomatic spat with Morocco. It’s only a lose-lose situation for MBS.

Not because almost every international disagreement they usually have mushrooms and then backfires on them (their track record of failure is alarming – Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Hariri kidnapping) but because Morocco is a heavyweight player in both Washington and Paris.

The Saudis cannot afford for Morocco to break away and ‘go rogue’ on the geopolitical circuit because it is likely if that were to happen, then the ultimate nightmare scenario for MBS would unfold: Morocco would align itself closer to Qatar and Turkey and Riyadh might find itself being the one isolated.

If the two person team of Turkey and Qatar were to get a third member, this would be a devastating blow to Saudi Arabia which is struggling to put a brave face on a number of PR initiatives aimed at raising its profile around the world.

To lose Morocco would be a grave mistake as it would signal to the whole Arab World that there is, in fact, a third way geopolitically which turns its back on the old, traditional set up of Saudi Arabia versus Iran, Russia and China. Countries like Qatar and Turkey have already done this while others like Egypt, Oman and Kuwait mull the idea but are too afraid to move.

Morocco has had a firm position against Iran since 2014 when it found Tehran to be supporting Polisario fighters in Western Sahara so one would think that Saudi Arabia had a natural ally in Rabat. The truth is that this ancient kingdom on the periphery of the Arab world never truly accepted Saudi Arabia as its big brother and in recent years this has been evident with the GCC’s invitation to Morocco to become a member not quite getting the support from Mohammed VI that it needed.

But Morocco did play its part in showing support to Saudi Arabia where it mattered: Yemen. It had 1500 soldiers there and six fighter jets and fought the Houthis in a clear display of support for Riyadh.

The war in Yemen though is a disaster for the Saudis. Not only has it cost them over $100 billion – which they could have put aside for their 2030 vision to create jobs and not bother with the sell-off of part of the state-owned oil company – but there’s no sign that the coalition is even winning.

Rich pickings

Qatar is also a disaster zone with this tiny rich country actually profiting from a blockade imposed by MBS, and probably the Saudis haven’t quite forgiven Morocco for being the first Arab country to send food aid there, and Mohammed VI became the first world leader to visit Qatar after the blockade.

The problem with the Saudis is that almost every venture they engage in and which has MBS’s stamp, fails and then becomes a rod for their backs. It’s almost a curse.

In the media war with Qatar, they have lost hands down. And it’s as though countries which only pretended to bow to their omnipotence are beginning to worry that the Saudi disease is going to spread.

For MBS and his new government though, there could be so much to gain for them to improve relations with Rabat. Morocco is a success story of how a conservative Muslim Arab kingdom manages to keep one foot in the past and another in the future.

The foreign investment in Morocco is no doubt a subject of great envy by MBS and his people, and with Morocco now positioning itself as a major investor in Africa, there will be rich pickings for the Saudis if they were to smarten their act up. Morocco even has its aerospace industry which is the envy of the Arab World.

But Saudi Arabia is a house of cards. The elite needs a success story for its new young prince, something which would bury the Khashoggi affair and paper over the cracks of a string of poor judgments, which King Salman is finding harder to ignore each day.

In reality, though, most experts are putting money on Riyadh digging another hole which it can’t climb out of while Qatar improves its relations with Rabat and talk of Morocco pulling out of the Muslim NATO plan is the next body blow threatening MBS credibility.