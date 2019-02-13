Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday met with Palestinian representatives from both Hamas and Fatah in Moscow where he advised the two group to unite.

Their meeting comes in a time the US President Donal Trump is planning to launch a peace plane he branded as “deal of the century” which might disappoint the Palestinian side as details of the possible plan started to leak.

Lavrov, who is skeptical about the plan, said it doesn’t include the creation of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, adding it would destroy everything.

The terms of Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” remain vague, but, according to recent speculations, Palestinian refugees will be asked to concede their right to return to historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

‘Unite to not lose’

“We hope all Palestinian movements would put aside their political interests,” said Lavrov, urging the Palestinians to unite.

“We cannot impose you anything, but we, as your friend, suggest you act as one in the future negotiations with Israel,” he said, affirming the Russian support for any deal the Palestinian parties to reach to reconcile.

The West Bank-based Fatah and Hamas which governs Gaza have been rivals since Hamas won 2006 general elections in Palestine, a result Fatah didn’t accept.

Hamas has the full control of Gaza since they pushed out Fatah forces out in 2007.

Since then, several efforts to reconcile the two groups have failed with two agreement reached, but the sides withdrew from the deals due to disagreements.

In 2014, Hamas, with efforts by Egypt, agreed to a national unity government that was formed under President Mahmoud Abbas, letting Fatah oversee all Palestine territories, including Gaza.