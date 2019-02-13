Dismissing US objections, judges at the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that the UN body has jurisdiction to hear a claim by Iran to recover $1.75 billion in assets frozen by Washington.

The ruling opens the way for the court to hear the case on its merits, a process that could take years.

The case filed in June 2016 centres on assets from the Iranian national bank, Bank Markazi, seized by US courts to compensate families of victims of a 1983 bombing of a US Marine Corps base, which Washington blames on Iran.

TRT World 's Frank Ucciardo brings more from New York.

Iran denies involvement in the Beirut attack that killed 307 people, including 241 US military personnel.

The United States had argued that Iran based its claims on an essentially outdated 1955 Amity Treaty, which Washington has said it will renounce.

The court's 15-judge panel "unanimously finds that it has jurisdiction .... to rule on the application filed by the Islamic Republic of Iran," presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said in a reading of the decision.