Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of protestors who attacked minority community members in northern Bangladesh, leaving at least 25 people injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The clashes erupted on Tuesday night after days of tensions over a planned convention of the minority Ahmadi community in the town of Ahmadnagar. Sunni Muslims, who are a majority, demanded the event be cancelled.

Many Muslims in the South Asian sub-continent do not consider the Ahmadis to be Muslim and have called for them to be declared non-Muslims.

The 100,000 Ahmadis in Bangladesh have faced repeated attacks and are often barred from establishing mosques. The community is declared as non-Muslims in Pakistan where it has been subjected to vigilante violence.

Police said several groups have been holding protests against the Ahmadis' local convention, scheduled to start in just over a week.

"Some 700-800 men wielding sticks and batons marched towards Ahmadnagar and clashed with the Ahmadis," local police chief Abu Akkas said.