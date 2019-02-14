A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into a convoy of military vehicles carrying Indian paramilitary officers in Kashmir on Thursday, killing at least 44 of them in the deadliest attack on security forces in the disputed region that could raise tensions with Pakistan.

Indian media reports said the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed group had claimed responsibility for the attack that was carried out by a local resident.

A spokesman for the group said "the suicide attack" was carried out by Aadil Ahmad, alias Waqas Commando, in a statement sent to local newspapers.

Unconfirmed photos showed the charred remains of at least one vehicle littered across the highway, alongside blue military buses.

Senior police officer Muneer Ahmed Khan said the attack occurred as the convoy reached Pampore on the outskirts of the disputed region's main city of Srinagar. He said one bus was destroyed and at least five other vehicles were damaged by the blast.

Authorities blamed rebels fighting against Indian rule for the attack.

Khan said soldiers and counterinsurgency police reinforcements were deployed in the area and the injured were evacuated to hospitals.

India's foreign ministry demanded that its neighbour should act against militant groups operating from its soil.

“We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan condemned the attack.