Egypt parliament has overwhelmingly approved constitutional changes to remove term limits for President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, allowing him to stay on power possibly until 2034.

The changes are part of a package of amendments that will be further examined before final approval in the chamber and a national referendum.

On Thursday, 485 lawmakers in the 596-seat body backed the amendments.

The voting followed three rounds of discussions among representative lawmakers that started the previous day, Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Al said in a statement announced on state media.

A special legislative committee is to further examine the amendments before sending them back for a final decision within two months, followed by a nationwide referendum, likely before early May.

Critics of the move argue that Egypt is slipping back into authoritarianism, eight years after a pro-democracy uprising ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak's three-decade rule, and nearly six years after Sisi led a military coup and jailed the country's first freely elected president, Mohammed Morsi.