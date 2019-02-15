President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would be announcing the end of Daesh's once-sprawling so-called "caliphate" within the next 24 hours.

"We have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Daesh has been cornered by the US-backed PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle for the terror group's last territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Washington has backed the SDF in Syria despite its terror links. US policy has put it at odds with Turkey's insistence that relying on one terrorist group to fight another does not make sense.

With the defeat of Daesh's self-declared 'caliphate' imminent, US troops are set to withdraw from SDF-controlled areas, prompting a repositioning of the remaining players in the region.

US troop withdrawal