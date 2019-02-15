Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the Trump administration did not appear to portray a united stance on its withdrawal of the US forces from Syria.

In a televised interview, Erdogan praised a recent trilateral summit held in the Russian resort city of Sochi with the leaders of Russia and Iran, saying it was "very productive and useful."

He added that the next Sochi summit on Syria would be held in Turkey.

In December, Trump made a surprise announcement that the US would be withdrawing all troops from Syria, and said Daesh had been defeated in the country.

Since then, no troops have been withdrawn, however, last month the Pentagon confirmed additional troops were being sent to protect American forces and equipment as they prepare to leave.

Khashoggi case

Erdogan urged the US to put its weight behind the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and not to set the matter aside because of its ties with Riyadh.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of Saudi operatives on October 2, provoking international revulsion.

"The United States needs to put its presence, its weight here," Erdogan told broadcaster A Haber in an interview.

The CIA has assessed it was likely the crown prince ordered the killing. Riyadh denies the prince had any involvement.

President Donald Trump has cited weapons sales to Saudi Arabia as an important source of US jobs and has stood by the crown prince. He is also reluctant to disturb the strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan also said that Turkey was determined to take the investigation to an international court, adding that Ankara would deliver all documents and information regarding the case to the authorities that would carry out the trial.

A UN-led inquiry into Khashoggi's murder said earlier this month that evidence pointed to a brutal crime "planned and perpetrated" by Saudi officials.