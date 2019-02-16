WORLD
3 MIN READ
Seeking independence 'is not a crime' – Catalan protesters
Around 200,000 people march through Barcelona against the high-profile trial of Catalan separatist leaders that started this week, which they dismiss as a farce.
Seeking independence 'is not a crime' – Catalan protesters
Demonstrators wave Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags during a protest against the trial of former Catalan separatist leaders in Barcelona on February 16, 2019. / AFP
February 16, 2019

Tens of thousands of people waving pro-independence flags and holding pictures of jailed Catalan separatist leaders took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday to call for self-determination for the northeastern Spanish region.

Chanting "Freedom!" and "Independence!", protesters took part in the peaceful march at a time when the region's divisive independence drive is back in the spotlight.

"Self-determination is not a crime," read a banner at the front of the protest led by regional president Quim Torra which municipal police said was attended by 200,000 people, while organisers countered 500,000 had taken part.

The trial of 12 separatist leaders, nine of whom have been jailed since late 2017 or early 2018, started this week in Madrid. 

They are being tried for their role in a referendum and an independence declaration deemed illegal by Spanish courts.

'We should all be in jail'

Recommended

"I came here today because there are people, with kids, that have been jailed for a long time. It's unfair because we all voted, so we should all be in jail," said Josefina Soler, a 70-year-old retiree who voted in the banned 2017 referendum and wants Spain to allow a new vote.

Spain's public prosecutor is seeking prison terms of up to 25 years on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds for their role in Catalonia's failed 2017 break away from Spain.

'Self-determination is not a crime'

"It is a shame to see how they judge in Madrid our legitimate representatives with all the impunity of the world," said Santi Margalef, a 61-year-old farmer who took part in the march, where many held banners that read "Self-determination is not a crime".

Catalan regional president Quim Torra and the Catalan parliament's chairman Roger Torrent took part in the march.

In a further sign of Catalonia's influence in issues affecting the whole country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called an early election on Friday after Catalan pro-independence parties joined opposition parties in defeating his 2019 budget bill.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500