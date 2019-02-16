Tens of thousands of people waving pro-independence flags and holding pictures of jailed Catalan separatist leaders took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday to call for self-determination for the northeastern Spanish region.

Chanting "Freedom!" and "Independence!", protesters took part in the peaceful march at a time when the region's divisive independence drive is back in the spotlight.

"Self-determination is not a crime," read a banner at the front of the protest led by regional president Quim Torra which municipal police said was attended by 200,000 people, while organisers countered 500,000 had taken part.

The trial of 12 separatist leaders, nine of whom have been jailed since late 2017 or early 2018, started this week in Madrid.

They are being tried for their role in a referendum and an independence declaration deemed illegal by Spanish courts.

'We should all be in jail'