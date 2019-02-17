WORLD
Abe nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request - Japanese media
The report follows the US president's claim that Japan's President Shinzo Abe had nominated him for the top Nobel honour for opening talks and easing tensions with North Korea.
US President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 30, 2018. / AP
February 17, 2019

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 after receiving a request from the U.S. government to do so, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday.

The report follows Trump's claim on Friday that Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for opening talks and easing tensions with North Korea.

The Japanese leader had given him "the most beautiful copy" of a five-page nomination letter, Trump said at a White House news conference.

The US government had sounded Abe out over the Noble Peace Prize nomination after Trump's summit in June last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US president, the Asahi said, citing an unnamed Japanese government source.

A spokesman for Japan's Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the ministry was aware of Trump's remarks, but "would refrain from commenting on the interaction between the two leaders."

The White House had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Nobel Foundation's website says a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize may be submitted by any person who meets the nomination criteria, which includes current heads of states. 

Under the foundation's rules, names and other information about unsuccessful nominations cannot be disclosed for 50 years.

SOURCE:Reuters
