The 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan just passed. During the almost one-decade-long occupation, more than one million Afghans were murdered by the USSR and its Afghan Communist regime in Kabul.

Although the events from that time are mostly considered undeniable historical facts, it often appears that large parts of Afghanistan's Communist history are unknown, and even among many Afghans, it is sometimes barely understood.

In many debates, the focus lies on the armed resistance from that era and the Mujahideen groups. Yes, we all knew about the involvement of Pakistan, Saudi-Arabia and, of course, the United States and its Western allies in the region.

We also know about Operation Cyclone, the Cold War and Zbigniew Brzezinski the then US National Security Advisor. But constantly talking about these things doesn't mean that the whole story is being told.

Such short-sighted debates have allowed the Afghan resistance against the Soviet invasion to look like it was a "foreign controlled" enterprise by "imperialists". It also led to conspiracy-like theories that the CIA directly created Al Qaeda, the Taliban and other militant groups. Over the years, I have even met people who believed that Brzezinski and Osama bin Laden met each other, which is a ridiculous claim.

But what is probably far worse is that until the present day, the horrendous crimes of the USSR in Afghanistan, its allies and the regime in Kabul which Moscow backed are being ignored.

Their crimes were brutal and their war against Afghan civilians genocidal. Different observers came to such conclusions. Whole villages were wiped out by the Red Army, thousands of Afghans vanished in the torture dungeons of the Communist regimes in Kabul.

According to the United Nations – Mujahideen violence which undeniably existed – was not closely comparable with the violence of the Red Army which between January and September of 1985 murdered at least 33,000 civilians.

Afghan Communist dictators such as Noor Mohammad Taraki and Hafizullah Amin, who ruled before the Soviet intervention in 1979, and their successors who were directly installed by the Russian Politburo, Babrak Karmal and Mohammad Najibullah, were brutal mass murderers and torturers. Their crimes are now mostly forgotten.

Noor Mohammad Taraki, the self-styled "Great Leader of the Revolution" who became both President and Prime Minister after the Communists (or "People's Democratic Party of Afghanistan, PDPA) bloody coup against President Mohammad Daud Khan in 1978, started mass killings and purges that worried even Moscow.

Taraki considered the 300,000 traditional mullahs as an obstacle to "the progressive movement of the homeland." He tortured and shot many religious leaders, or buried them alive. The so-called "Great Teacher", as he was referred to by his followers, also gave orders for members of the Muslim Brotherhood and other groups to be immediately killed.

Ideologically, Taraki was a strong believer in the "Red Terror" that occurred in the aftermath of the Bolshevik Revolution. "Lenin taught us to be merciless towards the enemies of the revolution, and millions of people had to be eliminated to secure the victory of the October Revolution", he once said to a stunned Alexander Puzanov, the then Soviet ambassador to Afghanistan.

According to former senior KGB archivist Vasili Mitrokhin, Taraki was recruited by the Soviets long before he came to power and had the code name "NUR". Taraki's student, Hafizullah Amin, would eventually kill his teacher only to continue the Communist regimes genocidal policies.

However, contrary to Taraki, Amin was not recruited by the KGB. Some suspected that he had been recruited by the CIA after he went to study in the US. Additionally, it was said that Leonid Brezhnev the leader of the USSR, who had a good relationship with Taraki, despised Amin for killing his mentor.

In the end, Taraki's murder and Amin's incompetence was a big reason for Moscow's military intervention in Afghanistan, a fact that is not even known by current US President Donald Trump who recently endorsed the Soviet invasion and claimed that the USSR intervened in Afghanistan "because terrorists were going into Russia".

Amin himself was soon killed by the Soviets, and they installed a new ruler, Babrak Karmal (KGB code name: MARID).

Karmal was the perfect puppet. From the moment he was installed, he was no longer his own master and, according to the late Afghan historian Mohammad Hassan Kakar, "still less the Afghan ruler."