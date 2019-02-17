WORLD
UN envoy arrives in Yemen to discuss truce around port city
Houthi rebels say their leader, Abdul Malek al Houthi, met with Griffiths on Sunday to discuss the implementation of peace deals from December talks with Yemen's internationally recognised government.
In this Saturday, Sepember. 29, 2018, file photo, a cargo ship is docked at the port, in Hodeida, Yemen. / AP Archive
February 17, 2019

Yemeni security officials say UN envoy Martin Griffiths has arrived in the capital, Sanaa, to discuss the "complex situation" in and around the key port city of Hudaida.

The officials spoke anonymously as they weren't authorised to brief journalists.

The Houthi rebels say their leader, Abdul Malek al Houthi, met with Griffiths on Sunday to discuss the implementation of peace deals from December talks with Yemen's internationally recognised government.

Yemen's warring sides agreed to a cease-fire in December, as well as a prisoner exchange that has yet to take place.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Iran-aligned rebels. 

A Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognised government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

The fighting and a blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition after its intervention have triggered a massive humanitarian disaster for one of the poorest nations in the world.

The UN calls the situation in Yemen the worst humanitarian crisis in recent history. With 24 million people facing starvation and famine and at least 65,000 killed.

SOURCE:AP
