The American Administration summoned representatives of 60 states to the Polish capital of Warsaw dubbed strangely ‘Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East’. However, the agenda of the summit did not deliver the title on the tin. It was more about raising the stakes against Iran and to introduce talk of war. It was also a shameless attempt by the Americans to remove the table under which many Arab sates had been developing relations with Israel. Now it was out in the open. They had somehow convinced the naive Arab capitals that my enemy’s enemy is my friend. In other words, it is Iran that that is now your enemy, not Israel.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made this clear in his remarks saying “You can’t achieve peace and stability in the Middle East without confronting Iran.” Speaking to reporters after the sessions were over he said that “it is indisputable that Iran’s aggression brought Arab states and Israel together.”

The Americans were doing their best to create photo opportunities to normalise Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presence amongst Arabs he detests. Netanyahu considers Arab Israelis as a fifth column and warned Jewish Israelis at the last Israeli elections that the Arabs were “voting in their droves”. When passing its racist Nation State Law, Israel gave Jews the right to self-determination but not Palestinian Arabs.

The Americans ‘forced’ Yemeni Foreign Minister Khalid Al Yamani to sit next to Netanyahu. Yemen, devastated by a war it did not choose is hardly in a position to say no to the Americans or for that matter the Saudis, while their President operates out of Riyadh. The Saudis were in the room, despite news emerging that King Salman had taken back the Palestine file from his son the Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, who was noticeably absent form Salman’s recent meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Other Arab states in the same room as Netanyahu were Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait.

What the normalising Arab states fail to understand is Netanyahu will always see them as inferior to Jews. He will bite his and Zionism’s collective tongue because of their business, which like Trump, he wants. If it weren’t for that, he would not be seen in the same room.

The Palestinian people’s Arab brethren had no objection to sharing a platform with their tormentor in chief; even knowing the Palestinian leadership had stayed away. “Palestine will not provide cover to warmongering or legitimise efforts to market an Israeli-centric fake solution that normalises Arab-Israeli relations at the expense of Palestinian rights,” Hanan Ashrawi, a senior Palestinian politician, said ahead of the summit.

The reality is that Arab countries have thrown the Palestinians under the bus. In a leaked video Bahrain Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa told fellow delegates: "We grew up talking about the Palestine-Israel dispute as the most important issue,"

"But then, at a later stage, we saw a bigger challenge, more toxic - in fact the most toxic in our modern history - which came from the Islamic Republic.