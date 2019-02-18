US President Donald Trump's demand that European countries take back their citizens fighting in Syria is receiving a mixed reaction, as nations pondered how to bring home-grown Daesh member to trial.

Germany and France both responded to Trump's demand on Monday, with the former refusing to undertake the repatriation en masse.

A German interior ministry spokesman said all Daesh fighters with German citizenship have a right to return to Germany but it was an uphill task.

"We are in talks with US and other EU governments on the question of Daesh fighters going back to Europe," one spokesman said on Monday.

TRT World's Jacob Brown reports.

The question of such foreign fighters has been a conundrum for the Europeans for several years. Daesh prisoners could be exposed to torture or the death penalty if they remain in jail in Syria or Iraq, and the EU opposes the death penalty.

But few European countries have embassies in Syria or Iraq, let alone extradition treaties to get their citizens back.

Proving who is who and gathering solid evidence against suspects that would stand up in European courts is virtually impossible. Then there is the question of what to do with the wives and children of European Daesh recruits.

Germany citizens can return but...

"It is certainly not as easy as they think in America," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters at a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "German citizens have the right to return, but we have little ability in Syria at present to check whether German citizens are actually affected."

Maas said authorities would have to "check to what extent they were involved in fighting for IS, which would result in criminal proceedings having to be opened against them."

"These people can come to Germany only if it is ensured that they can immediately be taken into custody," he said.

France

French fighters made up the largest contingent of European recruits. French officials are concerned because in 2015 and 2016, a Daesh cell of French and Belgian fighters crossed from Syria into Turkey, eventually launching deadly attacks on Paris and Brussels.

France will for now not act on Trump's call for European allies to repatriate Daesh fighters from Syria and will be taking back militants on a "case-by-case" basis, its justice minister said on Monday.

"There is a new geopolitical context, with the US withdrawal. For the time being, we are not changing our policy," Belloubet told France 2 television. "At this stage, France is not responding to (Trump's) demands," Belloubet said.

"The last territorial bastions of Daesh are falling, which doesn't mean that the action of Daesh is finished. On the contrary," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.