WORLD
3 MIN READ
Twin bombing kills at least 16 civilians in Syria's Idlib – monitor
The deceased include four children while many others were wounded in the explosions in the main city of Idlib.
Twin bombing kills at least 16 civilians in Syria's Idlib – monitor
The remains of a car which exploded following a double attack in Syria's Idlib city. February 18, 2019. / AFP
February 19, 2019

A double bomb attack in Syria's city of Idlib on Monday killed 16 civilians, and six fighters, a war monitor said. 

The first blast was caused by a bomb planted under a car in the main city of the Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

After ambulances arrived at the site, a motorcycle bomb then detonated, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the Observatory said also wounded at least 51, updating an earlier casualty toll.

TRT World's Yasin Eken brings the latest from Gaziantep, a Turkish city along Syrian border.

Idlib, the last major part of Syria still outside the control of the regime of Bashar al Assad, is held by an alliance led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

HTS took administrative control of the whole of the region last month.

A local office of the "Salvation Government," an administrative body created by HTS, is located on the street targeted by Monday's attack.

Recommended

Idlib has been protected from a massive regime offensive since September by a buffer zone deal agreed by Russia and Turkey.

But it has been hit by sporadic government shelling.

Eight years into the conflict that has killed more than 360,000 people, Assad's regime controls nearly two-thirds of the country.

Regime shelling kills five

Five civilians were killed in artillery shelling by regime forces and Iran-backed militias in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, according to the White Helmets civil defense agency.

The attacks targeted the city of Khan Shaykhun and Maaret al-Numan, Mustafa Haj Yousuf, the White Helmets official in Idlib, said.

He said six other civilians were injured in the shelling.

Regime attacks in the de-escalation zone of Idlib are estimated to have killed at least 68 civilians and injured hundreds since the start of this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500