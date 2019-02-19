The European Union (EU) proposed a bill to blacklist Saudi Arabia over its absence of firm money laundering and counter terrorism financing regulations, designating Saudi Arabia as a ‘high risk’ country.

Saudi Arabia hit back at its inclusion in the list, which consists of multiple countries, despite legislative measures it has taken to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The proposed bill is expected to have implications for doing business with Saudi Arabia, as well as complicating relations between the kingdom and the EU.

European banks have deep ties with Saudi Arabia. In 2015, the Royal Bank of Scotland carried out nearly $169 million in transactions with Saudi Arabia, according to its records.

If all 28 European Union member states ratify the bill, European banks will be obliged to put more controls in place on any transactions with Saudi Arabia, and conduct additional checks on payments originating from blacklisted countries.

The negative impact is expected to hit hardest in the country’s economic sectors, notably banks and foreign investments.

This comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is struggling with a financial crunch due to lower oil revenues. Its budget shows a significant drop in its monetary reserves over recent years.

In November 2017, in a bid to bolster funding for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 economic plan, several hundred businessmen and members of the country’s elite were detained over accusations of embezzlement, returning large amounts of wealth to the monarchy. Some criticised the move as apower purge by the young crown prince to consolidate his wealth and power, rather than an effective strike against financial corruption.

It comes as bad news for the kingdom’s economy that the crackdown has pushed more businesses to send money outside Saudi Arabia.

Qatar is the culprit

Within Saudi Arabia however, a scapegoat may have already been chosen.

Writing for Al Hayat, one of Saudi Arabia’s most widely read newspapers, a staunch monarchy loyalist pins the blame on Qatar.

“The European Union’s negative stance against Saudi Arabia is not surprising,” he states.

The issue, he asserts, is rooted “in the kingdom’s absence from Brussels, and the activity of its opponent within the organisation.”

Saudi Arabia has been absent from the EU for a number of years, not appointing an ambassador for until a year ago. Moreover, it has a minimal presence in European research centres.

Hazam adds that Qatar has painted “Saudi Arabia as unstable within the European Union."

The EU however, says the blacklisting action was taken in spite of criticism by countries within the bloc over future economic relations with the named countries, specifically Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s reaction to the bill is “ironic, to say the least”, says Muslim Abu Omar, an international legal expert speaking to TRT World.

“This represents a major public relations setback for Saudi Arabia,” he says.

“While building legitimacy for their blockade against Qatar, they often took the moral high ground by alleging that Qatar was an active terrorism financier. To see the tables turn, with Saudi Arabia itself charged with terrorism financing is a public relations disaster for the monarchy, which already struggles with image issues after the killing of Khashoggi in late 2018.”

This is hardly news for some. As far back as 2009, in a memo written by the former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, since released by Wikileaks, Clinton noted: “[D]onors in Saudi Arabia constitute the most significant source of funding to Sunni terrorist groups worldwide… Saudi Arabia remains a critical financial support base for Al Qaeda, the Taliban, LeT [Lashkar e-Tayyaba], and other terrorist groups, including Hamas, which probably raise millions of dollars annually from Saudi sources.”