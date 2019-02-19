WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces attack worshippers inside Aqsa mosque
Separately, at least 20 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire during a protest in the northern Gaza Strip near the Gaza-Israel border.
Israeli forces attack worshippers inside Aqsa mosque
Israeli forces take a Palestinian into custody after shutting all gates of East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque on February 18, 2019. / AA
February 19, 2019

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian Muslim worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, leaving many of them wounded, while arresting others, according to eyewitnesses. 

The Israeli attack took place near the Al Rahma gate of the flashpoint mosque, the eyewitnesses said, without specifying the number of soldiers. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its team treated one worshipper wounded by the attack en route to the hospital, without providing further details. 

Israeli fire injures Palestinians in Gaza

Recommended

At least 20 Palestinians were injured on Tuesday by Israeli army gunfire while taking part in demonstrations in the northern Gaza Strip near the Gaza-Israel border.

Ashraf al Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed that at least 20 protesters had been injured by live ammunition.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in Tuesday’s demonstration, which was organised by Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far