TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkey no longer able to face new refugee flow
There are around 260 million migrants, over 68 million displaced people, and more than 25 million refugees worldwide.
Erdogan: Turkey no longer able to face new refugee flow
There are around 260 million migrants, over 68 million displaced people, and more than 25 million refugees worldwide. / Reuters Archive
February 19, 2019

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that his country will no longer be able to shoulder another potential migration wave alone.

Speaking in Istanbul at the 6th Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process on Migration, Erdogan said that building higher walls with barbed wire was no way to prevent irregular migration.

Recommended

There are around 260 million migrants, over 68 million displaced people, and more than 25 million refugees worldwide, he said.

Turkey has spent over $37 billion of its own national resources sheltering refugees, he added, citing UN figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal