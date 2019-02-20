WORLD
3 MIN READ
Locals fear 'environmental disaster' in Pacific reef oil leak
The bulk carrier was stranded on a coral reef near World Heritage-listed waters in the Solomon Islands on February 5.
Locals fear 'environmental disaster' in Pacific reef oil leak
This file photo shows coral reef along the coast of Solomon Islands. / Getty Images
February 20, 2019

Oil has started leaking from a bulk carrier stranded on a coral reef near World Heritage-listed waters in the Solomon Islands, local villagers said Wednesday.

The MV Solomon Trader ran aground on February 5 while loading bauxite at Rennell Island but heavy seas whipped up by Tropical Cyclone Oma have thwarted salvage attempts.

Locals said the 225-metre (740-foot) vessel was now starting to leak oil.

"We're starting to see a slick," Derek Pongi said. "It's not that big but it's hard to tell because the weather's still rough."

Living off the sea

Rennell Island, about 240 kilometres south of the capital Honiara, is the largest raised coral atoll in the world and includes a UNESCO World Heritage site which extends kilometres (miles) out to sea.

Pongi said locals feared a major environmental disaster.

"The people here depend on the sea for all their needs," he said. "It would make life very hard for them."

Recommended

While the ship was carrying bauxite, any such large vessel would also have large amounts of oil and fuel for its engines. 

Island SunNews reported the Hong Kong-flagged ship's owners Bintan Mining had flown in salvage experts from Australia and the United States.

Officials from neighbouring Australia said they were working with the Solomon Islands government to "hold the responsible company, owners and insurers to account in responding to this maritime incident".

"Australia... has undertaken an overflight inspection of the vessel and supplied the findings to Solomon Islands' authorities," Australian foreign affairs said in a statement.

"(Australia) has also deployed an expert to assist with the Solomon Islands government's next steps."

The officials declined to answer questions on the severity of any oil spill and the prospects for salvage.

The Solomons' National Disaster Management Office, which has reportedly never coordinated a maritime salvage before, was unavailable for comment.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far