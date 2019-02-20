Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday he saw investment opportunities of more than $100 billion in India over the next two years as he began his first official visit amid tensions between arch foes India and Pakistan.

India rolled out the red carpet for the crown prince as it seeks diplomatic support against Pakistan following a militant attack in the disputed region of Kashmir.

The crown prince was also given a lavish welcome this week in Pakistan, where the two sides signed memoranda of understanding valued at about $20 billion to help prop up Pakistan's economy.

TRT World 's Neha Poonia brings more from Indian capital, New Delhi.

Terrorism common concern

In a joint press appearance after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the crown prince said terrorism was a common concern and Saudi Arabia was ready to share intelligence with India to tackle it.

India blames Pakistan for the Kashmir car bombing on Thursday last week.

Pakistan denies any involvement in cross-border terrorism and said it would retaliate if India engaged in any kind of adventurism.

"We face similar challenges, chief among them extremism and terrorism … and we reaffirm to India that we are ready to work in the intelligence and political arenas to coordinate our efforts ....” the crown prince said.

Saudi Arabia’s formidable domestic security structure helped put down an Al Qaeda bombing campaign over a decade ago. But the kingdom continues to face occasional attacks by sunni Daesh fighters and Shia militants in its Eastern Province.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.