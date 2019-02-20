WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trucks carrying women, children leave Daesh Syria holdout
Backed by air strikes by a US-led coalition, the SDF militia has trapped Daesh militants in a section of Baghouz village, near the Iraqi border.
Trucks carrying women, children leave Daesh Syria holdout
Daesh militants and their families sit in the back of a truck as they leave the terror group's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province on February 20, 2019. / AFP
February 20, 2019

At least 10 trucks carrying men, women and children left the Daesh group’s last holdout in eastern Syria on Wednesday, in a sign a final assault may be approaching. 

The convoy passed a position of the US-backed and PKK/YPG dominated SDF militia after leaving the last Daesh holdout in the village of Baghouz, near the Iraqi border.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

YPG is its Syrian branch.

TRT World'sYasin Eken has more details.

AFP correspondents at the staging point outside Baghouz saw children, including young girls wearing veils, inside the trucks with men and veiled women. 

Recommended

Thousands of people — mostly women and children related to Daesh militants — have streamed out of Daesh territory in recent weeks, but the flow largely stopped in recent days, with just dozens reported to have left.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports on the plight of civilians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the SDF militia appeared to have reached a deal with the militants. 

Backed by air strikes by a US-led coalition, the SDF have trapped the militants in a section of Baghouz village that is less than half a square kilometre (a fifth of a square mile). 

Daesh had seized swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014 and declared a cross-border caliphate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far