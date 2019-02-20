Imran Khan’s last few months have been all about aggressive economic diplomacy with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Indeed the Mohammed Bin Zayed and Mohammed Bin Salman duo is the core of what Khan sees as reviving Pakistan’s economic misfortunes.

At the World Government Summit just over a week ago and before the MBS visit, Khan laid out his vision for the future of Pakistan. As the dust settles on the tour which the Pakistani media reported in hyperbole mode - the key take away is that Khan is delivering on his promise of bringing investment into Pakistan and shaking off the image of cronyism and personal benefits over the national interest.

The Saudis might be starting to see Pakistan as an equal rather than decades of subservience from multiple Pakistani leaders. It might still be early days to make an absolute judgement and Pakistan might struggle to balance relations with other countries in the region given undue Saudi reverence, but one thing is clear: the Khan Saudi roadshow got off to a solid start.

What was different about the visit?

Indeed if one was to judge the atmosphere on the streets of Islamabad, one could be forgiven to think that MBS was arriving for his coronation as King. Half the city was in shutdown, a holiday had been declared in the capital, and there was a surplus of banners amongst pomp and pageantry that welcomed MBS.

There have been significant visits before of Saudi royals with King Abdullah visiting General Musharraf and King Faisal visiting Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, but those two relationships were lacking in strategic vision and were more emotional or ideological.

This visit had an all-encompassing element to it – and the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Adel el Jubeir made an emphatic statement that none of the Saudi largesse was a gift or charity but rather an investment. It is this business and progressive nature of the Saudi trip that makes a significant shift away from the ‘charitable’ nature of the previous relationships. This is a stark contrast to personal gifts given to General Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif.

Gwadar and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is seen as the pivot to Pakistan’s economic future, and there was always talk of Saudi and Emirati mistrust over the development of Gwadar.

However all that seems to have been put aside by the $10 billion investment into Gwadar and bringing over Saudi ARAMCO for the first time as a strategic player in Pakistan. The Saudis are not just bailing Pakistan out but see Khan as the leader that usher Pakistan into a better economic future.