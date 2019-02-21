WORLD
Albanian opposition holds anti-govt rally, demands new vote
Hundreds of police and rolls of barbed wire are protecting the parliament building in downtown Tirana, the capital, from the protesters. Thursday's parliament session was cancelled.
Supporters of the opposition party shout slogans during an anti-government protest in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office in Tirana, Albania, February 16, 2019. / AP
February 21, 2019

Thousands of protesters supporting Albania's opposition surrounded the parliament building on Thursday and demanded the government step down, claiming it's corrupt and has links to organised crime.

Opposition lawmakers, led by the center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha, have signed letters of resignation from parliament and are demanding an early election.

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd reports. 

Supporters of the opposition gathered in front of the parliament building with anti-government posters and slogans.

"We will now lead a civic, peaceful and democratic battle to restore legitimacy and democracy in Albania," Basha told The Associated Press before the start of the rally.

The governing Socialists hold 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn denounced the opposition lawmakers' decision to resign as "counterproductive." 

They say the lawmakers "go against the democratic choice of Albanian citizens and undermine the progress the country has made on the European Union path." 

Albania is hoping to launch full EU membership negotiations later this year. 

The US embassy in Tirana urged opposition supporters "to peacefully exercise their right of assembly and reject violence" and the government "to practice restraint." 

At last week's rally, protesters tried to force their way into Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama's office. Police used tear gas to keep them away.

