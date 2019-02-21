WORLD
Democrats to introduce resolution to stop Trump's emergency declaration
House democrats plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to block President Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall on the southern US border.
Prototypes for US President Donald Trump's border wall are seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States / Reuters
February 21, 2019

Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to end President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration on border security, according to aides to Representative Joaquin Castro.

So far, 92 lawmakers have joined Castro in backing the legislation, which under House rules could advance within weeks to a debate by the full chamber, which is controlled by Democrats. 

The move comes after Trump declared a national emergency last week to take already appropriated funds for other activities and use them to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from the US-Mexico border in California.

