The US military will keep around 200 troops in Syria after President Donald Trump's pullout from the war-torn country, the White House said Thursday.

"A small peace-keeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

The announcement comes amid Trump's decision to withdraw America's 2,000 or so troops from Syria by end of April. Some members of the Republican Party criticised the move.

In December, Trump declared victory over Daesh in Syria, but there are reports of militants still remaining around their last holdout.

Sanders did not provide additional details, but the troops' "peace-keeping" designation could pave the way for European allies to commit forces for such a mission.