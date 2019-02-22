WORLD
2 MIN READ
Some 200 US troops to remain in Syria after withdrawal - White House
The White House announced that the US will keep around 200 troops in Syria, even though Trump announced a 'full' withdrawal from the country earlier on.
Some 200 US troops to remain in Syria after withdrawal - White House
Vehicles belonging to the US military drive down a street in the frontline Syrian village of Baghuz, on February 17, 2019 / AFP
February 22, 2019

The US military will keep around 200 troops in Syria after President Donald Trump's pullout from the war-torn country, the White House said Thursday.

"A small peace-keeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

The announcement comes amid Trump's decision to withdraw America's 2,000 or so troops from Syria by end of April. Some members of the Republican Party criticised the move.

In December, Trump declared victory over Daesh in Syria, but there are reports of militants still remaining around their last holdout.

Sanders did not provide additional details, but the troops' "peace-keeping" designation could pave the way for European allies to commit forces for such a mission.

Recommended

TRT World spoke to former US Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt for more.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan visited Europe last week where he attempted to convince allies to maintain a troop presence in Syria after the US pulls out. 

But he struggled to persuade other countries why they should risk their forces trying to protect the affiliate of a terrorist group with America gone.

Trump earlier Thursday spoke with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, discussing the US withdrawal in Syria and agreed to support a political resolution to the conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far