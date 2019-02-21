A devastating fire raced through densely packed buildings in an old part of Bangladesh's capital and killed at least 81 people, officials and witnesses said on Thursday.

The fire in Dhaka was mostly under control after more than nine hours of frantic efforts by firefighters and authorities called off a rescue operation.

The Chawkbazar area is crammed with buildings separated by narrow alleys. The neighbourhood is a mix of residential and commercial, with buildings that commonly have shops, restaurants or warehouses on the ground floors.

The blaze started late Wednesday night in one building but quickly spread to others, fire department Director General Brigadier General Ali Ahmed said.

TRT World'sArabella Munro has more details.

The death toll rose to 70, with many of the victims trapped inside the buildings, said Mahfuz Riben, a control room official of the Fire Service and Civil Defense in Dhaka.

"Our teams are working there, but many of the recovered bodies are beyond recognition. Our people are using body bags to send them to the hospital morgue, this is a very difficult situation," he said.

Some floors of the destroyed buildings had chemicals and plastic in storage.