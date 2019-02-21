When Bernie Sanders announced his candidacy for the 2020 US presidential election, nobody was shocked.

The senator from Vermont launched his first 2016 candidacy against Hillary Clinton as a long shot but ended up capturing 23 state nominating contests, pushing the party to the left, but did not succeed in earning the Democratic nomination.

This time, Sanders says he will win.

"Our campaign is not only about defeating Donald Trump," the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist said in an email to supporters.

"Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice."

Waning influence

But analysts are not convinced Sanders can pull more weight than he did the last election.

“This time he will not have the same dramatic impact in a very large field where he won’t have the same target,” Allan Lichtman, Political Forecaster and Historian told TRT World.

“He will probably have his greatest influence in moving the Democratic party to the left rather than in becoming its presidential candidate.”

Sanders’ far-left policies are no longer foreign concepts. Widely embraced by many popular Democrat candidates, they no longer have their unique selling point. Democrats now have a far more diverse field that could ultimately exceed two dozen high-profile contenders.

Then there are also the candidates who have not thrown their hat into the ring yet - popular politicians like former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Sherrod Brown.

“Now he begins a second run not as a political outsider but as a top-tier candidate with near-universal name recognition, a dedicated following and an unrivalled donor list,” wrote Lauren Gambino and Tom McCarthy for the Guardian.