Around 60 organisations across the United States have now joined the 16 states who are taking US President Donald Trump to court over his declaration of a national emergency to pave the way for building a border wall.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives also plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to end Trump's national emergency declaration.

Trump declared the national emergency last week in a bid to circumvent congressional appropriations after he failed to get lawmakers to provide him with the $5.7 billion he is seeking to build the US-Mexico wall.