Subject: Ever since the country’s military campaign in Syria, interest in Russia’s defence offerings has grown, prompting a struggle for influence in the region with the US.

Ever since the beginning of its intervention in Syria, Russia’s engagement with the Middle East has been steadily on the rise.

Syria offered the Russian military a priceless opportunity: a conventional testing ground for its defence industry.

Since then, interest in Russian defence offerings has only grown.

Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russian defence firm Rosoboronexport admitted as much, while speaking to TASS, the Russian state-owned news agency.

"The demand is rather significant after Syria’s events," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also taken the same line.

“Syria is not a shooting range for Russian weapons, but we are still using them there, our new weapons,” Putin said.

“This has led to the improvement of modern strike systems, including missile systems. It is one thing to have them, and quite another thing to see how they fare in combat conditions,” clarified the Russian president.

New Milestones

But this year, Russian defence exports have reached new heights of exposure, making a splash at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Middle East’s largest defence summit, held annually in the United Arab Emirates.

IDEX has always been a key event for defence companies around the world, but is increasingly vital to Russian weapons manufacturers in recent years, as sanctions slowly restrict their access to American and European markets. Where can they make up for lost business? Among the oil-rich deserts of the Middle East.

More than 50 Russian companies are presenting their wares at IDEX this year.

Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation told the Russian Tass news agency: “For us, Middle Eastern and North African countries are extremely important markets where we implement numerous projects both in the civilian sector and in defence.”

“In total, about 1,000 exhibits will be on display,” he confirmed.

Last year, Russian companies took up nearly 1,400 square meters of space to showcase their products.

The Middle East isn’t the only place where there’s money to be made for Russia, although it may be the most profitable. Other notable markets include China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia.

This year, the Middle East’s leaders and generals will see new defence offerings, beyond the usual Su-35 and MiG-29 fighter jets, small arms and tanks usually pushed by Russia.

Foremost amongst them is the Pantsir-ME shipborne air defence missile and artillery system, which was demonstrated during IDEX 2019. Its specifications, if accurate, are impressive.

The Pantsir-ME can be mounted on any ship displacing more than 300 tonnes, featuring agile missile complements and two high-velocity machine guns. The system is unique in that it can be used to cheaply upgrade any fleet, offering an all-in-one offensive and defensive fire package.

The system can be used autonomously, or as part of a network throughout a vessel. It can also be installed on smaller corvettes, frigates, or destroyers.

A Russian statement claims that the system missile complement can simultaneously fire at four targets with a distance of 20 kilometres and a ceiling of 15 kilometres.

If they miss the first time, Russia claims “the target will be hit by artillery fire with a 100 percent guarantee”.

How? With a “completely automated” learning process that includes target acquisition, aiming, and firing.

The advertised fire-and-forget features are undoubtedly attractive to third-world militaries who already face the high-bar of difficulty that comes with creating a navy without the naval traditions and experiences established navies benefit from.

Other Russian offerings include the AK-47, a common sight in Middle Eastern conflicts due to its low cost and ruggedness, since updated with the new AK200, a sleeker, modern variant.

Russia is currently the second-largest arms supplier worldwide.

In 2018, Rostec and its subsidiary, Rosoboronexport, supplied arms and military equipment to over 40 countries worldwide, amounting to a total of $20 billion in trade.

The Middle East and North Africa alone were responsible for more than 40 percent of Rosoboronexport’s business. This is up from 20 percent only two years prior.

The Middle East’s appetite for arms has definitely increased. Currently, the region leads the world by purchased volume of weapons, making up nearly one-third of the global market.

Saudi Arabia looks towards Russia