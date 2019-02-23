Any safe zone along Turkey's border with Syria must be under Turkish control, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.

He was speaking after a senior US administration official said on Friday that Washington would leave about 400 US troops in Syria, a reversal by President Donald Trump that could pave the way for US allies to keep troops there.

"If there is to be a safe zone along our border then it must be under our control. Because that is my border," Erdogan said.

Trump ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 US troops from Syria in December after saying they had defeated Daesh, a decision criticised by allies and US lawmakers.

Trump was persuaded on Thursday that about 200 US troops should join what is expected to be a total commitment of some 800 to 1,500 troops from European allies to set up a safe zone in northeastern Syria, a US administration official said.

US support for the YPG-dominated SDF, which controls the region, is a bone of contention between Ankara and Washington.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Trump in Turkey?

Erdogan also said he may visit the US, or President Donald Trump may pay a visit to Turkey after the March 31 local elections.

Erdogan added that he has a "positive relationship" with his US counterpart Trump.

Touching upon Turkey-Egypt relations, President Erdogan said he will never meet with such a person referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

He went on to say that the execution of 42 people under Sisi was unacceptable.

President Erdogan also said that the European Parliament's decision to suspend accession negotiations with Turkey did not have "any value" for Ankara.