Thousands of protesters in the Gaza on Sunday called on Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas to resign after attempts to pressure his rival Hamas with financial cuts in the impoverished enclave.

"Leave!" yelled crowds made up mainly of supporters of Hamas and Mohammed Dahlan, an Abbas rival expelled from the president's Fatah party and who now lives in exile.

They called on the Palestinian Authority to pay the full salaries of public sector employees in Gaza, governed by Hamas.

Abbas, 83, has over the course of recent months reduced salaries in the Gaza enclave.

Protesters demanded increased electricity supplies to the enclave, where residents receive power in around eight-hour intervals.

Protests against Israel

They also demonstrated against Israel's more than decade-long blockade of the Gaza.

Israel says the blockade is necessary to prevent Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars since 2008, from obtaining weapons or materials that could be used to make them.