Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu voiced concern on Monday at China's alleged mistreatment of Uighurs and other Muslims in the East Turkistan region.

He also called for authorities to protect freedom of religion and cultural identity.

Without specifically mentioning mass detention camps reported to hold one million Muslims – which China says are centres for vocational education – Cavusoglu told the UN Human Rights Council [UNHRC] that "reports regarding human rights violations against Uighurs and other Muslim communities in East Turkistan are serious cause for concern."

"We encourage Chinese authorities and expect that universal human rights, including freedom of religion, are respected and full protection of the cultural identities of the Uighurs and other Muslims is ensured," he told the Geneva forum.

China has rejected all accusations of mistreatment in the camps.

A distinction should be made between "terrorists and innocent people," Cavusoglu said, adding, "And I have to underline that we support the One China policy."

Discrimination

The East Turkistan region is home to around 10 million Uighurs.

The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45 percent of the region's population, has long accused Chinese authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

Up to one million people, or about seven percent of the Muslim population in the East Turkistan region, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

