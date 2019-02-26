Indian claimed its jets crossed into Pakistani territory on Tuesday, conducting what one minister said was an air strike on a “terror camp”, dramatically escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours who have fought three wars against each other.

The confrontation follows a growing rift between the arch-foes since a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in the disputed Kashmir region, claimed by a Pakistani-based militant group, killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police.

New Delhi blamed Islamabad, which denies having a role in the attack.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said an air strike on a militant camp killed “a very large number” of fighters preparing an attack on India.

He told a media briefing that the raid on the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp at Balkot was launched because New Delhi believed suicide attacks in India were “imminent”.

TRT World spoke to New Delhi-based journalist Ishan Russel, who says Indian government was under pressure to act against Pakistan.

Pakistan downplayed Tuesday’s incident, Indian military aircraft crossed into its territory in the disputed Kashmir region and “released a payload” after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there was no casualties or damage.

“Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector,” Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter early on Tuesday, referring to an area in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

Ghafoor said “facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force”, the Indian aircraft “released payload in haste while escaping" which fell in a forest near Balakot town.

There were no casualties or damage, he added.