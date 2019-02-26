Just a day after US President Donald Trump described the situation between India and Pakistan as “very dangerous”, India validated that description by sending a few top-end Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft into Pakistan on Tuesday, in what it said was a “pre-emptive non-military” strike.

While Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale asserted that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group’s camps were destroyed in Balakot inside Pakistan killing “a very large number of JeM terrorists." Pakistan refuted that saying the foraying Indian aircraft dropped its load on a vacant area before scrambling back home. India said that the Balakot facility was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, the brother in law of Masood Azhar, the JeM chief.

With this strike, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to have taken forward his threat of avenging the killing of at least 40 personnel of India’s Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a suicide attack at Pulwama in Indian-administered Kashmir last week, responsibility for which was claimed by the JeM.

Ever since the attack on Valentine’s Day, February 14, India has witnessed outrage with a range of responses from various sections – some calling for war on Pakistan, others demanding a surgical strike on the JeM and some people asking that all ties with Islamabad be severed.

A minuscule number like the Punjab state minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu attempted to moderate the mood by suggesting while JeM should be targeted the anger should not extend to the whole of Pakistan as not all would have wanted such an attack on the Indian forces. But that sentiment was drowned out by an overwhelming call for revenge of some sort.

Reacting to the outrage, the Indian government announced it was withdrawing the most favoured nation (MFN) trade status for Pakistan and hiked tariffs to the extent of 200 percent on imports from that country. Still, it seemed that these moves were not enough to satisfy those baying for blood.

That the Pulwama attack took place just a couple of months before the all-important general elections to India’s Parliament caused the pitch to rise hysterically even more than at most other times. The elections, expected in May, will determine the fate of Mr Modi and the federal coalition led by the ruling nationalist pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party.

Even if the prime minister had wanted an alternative response, his right-wing supporters were mainly looking to him to do something dramatic, and that may have played a role in his decision to go in for an attack. That the Indian government described it as a “non-military pre-emptive” attack was an indication that it doesn't want to do anything to escalate the situation into a full-scale war.

Both India and Pakistan are nuclear-armed countries and consequently wary of challenging each other in a conventional war.