Costume romp "The Favourite" was the biggest winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, taking seven awards, but Netflix black and white film "Roma" picked up the Best Film prize, as well as Director, at Britain's top movie honours.

Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical film, about a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico, has won a string of prizes this awards season, further cementing its path to potential Oscar success.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

On Sunday, the critically-acclaimed movie had four wins, including Cinematography and Film Not In The English Language.

"To see a film about an indigenous domestic worker embraced this way in an age when fear and anger propose to divide us means the world to me," Cuaron said as he accepted the Best Film prize.

"Reverting back to a world of separation and isolation is not a solution to anything," Cuaron added, at a time when US President Donald Trump is demanding a wall be built on the US border with Mexico.

Cuaron thanked Netflix for getting behind the film, which is in Spanish and has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, a major recognition for the streaming service.

"If they do good movies, they should be recognised...I'm very happy that they're embracing diversity ... in a time in which the theatrical experience had become so gentrified," Cuaron said on the red carpet about Netflix.