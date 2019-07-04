A passerby wounded in a Tunisian suicide bombing has died of injuries, bringing the death toll to two in an attack that rattled the country at the height of tourist season.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiane Zaag announced the death on Radio Mosaique on Thursday. A police officer was also killed in the June 27 attack in the capital Tunis. Several were wounded, and one remains hospitalised.

The man considered the orchestrator of the attack was killed when his explosive belt detonated during a standoff with police on Tuesday.

Claiming responsibility for the bombing, the Daesh terror group said that the slain suspect was one of its fighters.