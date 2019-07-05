Gibraltar said on Friday it had obtained an order extending the detention of the Iranian supertanker by 14 days because there were grounds to believe it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

"The Supreme Court has issued today's order on the basis that there are reasonable grounds to consider that the detention of the Grace 1 is required for the purposes of compliance with the EU Regulation 36/2012 on sanctions on Syria," the government of the British overseas territory on the southern tip of Spain said in a statement.

The order came hours after Iran demanded that Britain immediately release the oil tanker.

A senior foreign ministry official "described the UK move as unacceptable" in a meeting with the British ambassador in Tehran, who had been summoned to hear a formal protest, the ministry said in a statement.

He "called for the immediate release of the oil tanker, given that it has been seized at the request of the US, based on the information currently available," the statement added.

European Union sanctions against the Syrian regime took effect in May 2011, shortly after the start of regime leader Bashar al Assad's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators that mushroomed into a protracted war.

Refinitiv Eikon mapping indicates the Grace 1 loaded Iranian crude oil on April 17, and if this were confirmed, the attempted delivery to Syria could also be a violation of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

White House national security advisor John Bolton welcomed the move saying the United States and its allies will continue to prevent Syrian and Iranian governments "from profiting off this illicit trade."

TRT World'sReagan Des Vignes has the details.

Iran, a close ally of Assad, is also under a US sanctions regime meant to bar all international sales of Iranian oil, imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew Washington last year from world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

In a statement, the Gibraltar government said it had reasonable grounds to believe that the Grace 1 was carrying its shipment of crude oil to the Banyas refinery in Syria.

"That refinery is the property of an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria," Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

"With my consent, our port and law enforcement agencies sought the assistance of the Royal Marines in carrying out this operation."

