The United Nations said on Thursday it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from air strikes that hit a migrant detention centre late on Tuesday, killing least 53 people.

A UN humanitarian report said there were two air strikes, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.

"There are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape," the UN report said.

The UN had initially put the death toll at 44 and the wounded to more than 130 while it was thought to be one attack. The wounded include six children.

No condemnation

A divided UN Security Council on Wednesday failed to condemn the attack on the detention centre which held mostly African migrants.

During a two-hour closed-door meeting, Britain circulated a statement that would have condemned the deadly air strike blamed on warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia, called for a ceasefire and a return to political talks.

But US diplomats told the meeting that they required a green light from Washington to approve the text and the talks ended without US approval, sources told AFP.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.