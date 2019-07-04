Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that he's willing to accept an offer to mediate talks between Iran and the US to ease rising tension in the Middle East.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempts failed to find a common ground in de-escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Speaking to reporters on his way back to Turkey, President Erdogan stressed that none of the leaders were enthusiastic on discussing how to solve the Iran-US crisis.

"Abe asked me whether we can act together on this issue. I said 'Why not. I can talk to both of them, [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and [President Hassan] Rouhani," said Erdogan.

"After this, we agreed to discuss the steps that we are going to take."

Under Donald Trump's leadership, Washington announced to increase pressure on Iran. Countries, entities and companies that do business with Tehran will also be slapped by US sanctions.

Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme that aimed to curb Tehran's uranium enrichment policy in return for lifting all of its nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions.

Erdogan stressed that Japan is also not in support of US sanctions on Iran and that problems need to be solved with "new perspectives and brave leadership".

Chinese officials are also against US embargoes, he said while underlying that sanctions are counter-productive for peace and stability in the region.

Libya's Haftar "nothing but a pirate"

Erdogan dismissed Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar as "nothing but a pirate".

Turkey supports the internationally recognised national unity government in Tripoli, which Haftar has been trying to overthrow from his base in the east of the country.